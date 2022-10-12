 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane
Regional Air Protection Agency have continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region, combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. This includes
Oakridge, as well as the Eugene Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Feeling like summer, then Pumpkin Spice Latte weather returns next week

Here's a quick look at the forecast.

Thursday through Saturday, expect very warm temperatures (about 10-15° above average), along with sunny skies and patchy smoke.

A change in the wind direction will knock the smoke out of here by Sunday and Monday.

We are tracking a cold front, which will be strong enough to provide clouds, but not strong enough to produce rain on Monday. Coastal areas will get some rain, but that'll be about it.

Next week, we see cooler temperatures and more fall-like weather!

 

