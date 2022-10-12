Feeling like summer, then Pumpkin Spice Latte weather returns next week

Here's a quick look at the forecast.
Thursday through Saturday, expect very warm temperatures (about 10-15° above average), along with sunny skies and patchy smoke.
A change in the wind direction will knock the smoke out of here by Sunday and Monday.
We are tracking a cold front, which will be strong enough to provide clouds, but not strong enough to produce rain on Monday. Coastal areas will get some rain, but that'll be about it.
Next week, we see cooler temperatures and more fall-like weather!