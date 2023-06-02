Feeling like summer this weekend

This weekend will be delightful if you are looking to travel or grill out. Temperatures will rise to 80° both Saturday and Sunday, along with plenty of sunshine both inland and along the coast.
The coast will have areas of fog early Saturday, but the fog will burn off quickly.
All of next week looks dry, with rain chances essentially at 0%. It will get hot again early next week, with highs between 85-90° from Monday until Wednesday.
In addition, we will continue to monitor a rapidly increasing fire risk this weekend, as winds will increase from the north at 25-40 mph along the coast, and 20-30 mph inland. Relative humidity values will be 20-30% inland.