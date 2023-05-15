 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Few more hot days, then turning cooler later in the week

  • 0

An upper level low will bring the chance of thunderstorms to the Cascades, foothills, Coast Range, and perhaps even the valleys tonight.

Some of these storms will be moving very slowly, and so the National Weather Service has gone ahead and issued a Flash Flood Watch.

Lightning and thunder, along with downpours would be the most likely outcome.

Our heatwave is gradually coming to an end. Expect two more hot days, then conditions will gradually improve starting Thursday.

As onshore winds return, expect foggy skies to return to the coast starting Tuesday. By Thursday, fog will intrude into the valleys. The increased overcast will keep us a little bit cooler later this week.

Rain chances will be slim to none over the next week or so. There may be some thunderstorms across the Cascades Tuesday and Wednesday, but very few of those storms make it to the valley.

 

Recommended for you