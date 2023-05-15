Few more hot days, then turning cooler later in the week

An upper level low will bring the chance of thunderstorms to the Cascades, foothills, Coast Range, and perhaps even the valleys tonight.
Some of these storms will be moving very slowly, and so the National Weather Service has gone ahead and issued a Flash Flood Watch.
Lightning and thunder, along with downpours would be the most likely outcome.
Our heatwave is gradually coming to an end. Expect two more hot days, then conditions will gradually improve starting Thursday.
As onshore winds return, expect foggy skies to return to the coast starting Tuesday. By Thursday, fog will intrude into the valleys. The increased overcast will keep us a little bit cooler later this week.
Rain chances will be slim to none over the next week or so. There may be some thunderstorms across the Cascades Tuesday and Wednesday, but very few of those storms make it to the valley.