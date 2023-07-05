Fire danger high in the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin

Good evening! I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect until 11:00 PM tonight due to low humidity, gusty winds, and hot temperatures.
A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 11:00 PM tonight.
The good news, however, is that things cool off quite considerably by tomorrow. In fact, high temperatures Thursday will be around 10° cooler than today.
North winds will blow in smoke from the Canadian wildfires to our north. Most of the smoke is above the surface, but some of it has mixed down closer to the ground, producing moderate air quality.