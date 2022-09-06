Fire danger increases Friday as strong east wind event is possible

Good Tuesday afternoon,
Weather-wise, we have a lot of changes in the coming days.
First and foremost, a cool front will sweep across the region tomorrow, which will bring a few clouds and cool us down. This cold front will also kick the smoke out of here.
Cooler temps will last Wednesday and Thursday, but extreme heat develops Friday and Saturday. At the same time, a weather disturbance off the Oregon coast will draw strong east winds Friday/Friday night. These winds will be accompanied by very low humidity and high temperatures. The combination of these ingredients suggest that the fire danger will be very high Friday-Saturday. The good news is we are not expecting any lightning, however, any pre-existing fire are likely to spread.
Additionally, we are expecting coastal areas to get pretty warm this Fri/Sat, as high as 80°, as we have these east winds.