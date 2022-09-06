 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...locally
higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Fire danger increases Friday as strong east wind event is possible

  • 0

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Weather-wise, we have a lot of changes in the coming days.

First and foremost, a cool front will sweep across the region tomorrow, which will bring a few clouds and cool us down. This cold front will also kick the smoke out of here.

Cooler temps will last Wednesday and Thursday, but extreme heat develops Friday and Saturday. At the same time, a weather disturbance off the Oregon coast will draw strong east winds Friday/Friday night. These winds will be accompanied by very low humidity and high temperatures. The combination of these ingredients suggest that the fire danger will be very high Friday-Saturday. The good news is we are not expecting any lightning, however, any pre-existing fire are likely to spread. 

Additionally, we are expecting coastal areas to get pretty warm this Fri/Sat, as high as 80°, as we have these east winds.

 

Recommended for you