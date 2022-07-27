Fire danger increasing

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Temperatures will stay hot through the remainder of the week and weekend. Finally, by Sunday we will begin to cool off slightly.
The smoke from California wildfires will create hazy conditions through the rest of the week, and may even reduce the air quality.
Here in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Forestry has increased the fire danger in the Willamette Valley to moderate and high in the Umpqua Basin. The Willamette National Forest has increased the fire danger to extreme in central Oregon/Cascades region.
Temperatures will cool off next week, and return to normal.