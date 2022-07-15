First Day of Worlds Will Be Warm

Good morning and happy Friday!
Today is the first day of the World Athletics Championships, and we are tracking some morning patchy fog for the valleys. Dense low level clouds have spread across the coastal range this morning with a moderate marine returning.
Expect a dry day today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the valleys. The coast will stay steady in the mid to upper 60s for the next several days. A slight chance of a drizzle will be possible early Saturday morning for the coast, otherwise a dry and mild weekend expected.
A slight uptick in temperatures to start next week, and long range models are also showing it could be a hot end to the month of July.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek