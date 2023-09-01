First fall front brought rain and cooler temps Thursday, but clearing trend expected next week as low pressure advances east and high pressure moves in.
Spot showers will continue through the weekend with partly cloudy skies, better rain chances with a front on Monday morning, but clearing Monday afternoon with sunny skies and temps remaining cool for the rest of the week in the 70s.
Long term pattern looks similar, but drier. Rain chances do continue, but not as many opportunities. No sign of temperatures breaking 85-degrees anytime soon.
- Meteorologist Holden LeCroy, @HoldenWX