First Warm Spell of the Spring Season

Strong high pressure will maintain the warm and dry conditions through Saturday with the warmest day expected to be on Friday. Cooler and wetter weather returns on Sunday into early next week.
We will be flipping between 2 or 3 seasons for the next 5 days in most of Washington and Oregon. High temperatures will be ranging from 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year, which will be leading to snowmelt in the Cascades, resulting in COLD water temperatures, and increasing pollen counts in the Willamette Valley especially!
For the Willamette Valley, we're expecting highs into the mid 70s for Thursday and low 80s on Friday before we begin to cool down. The coast will cool off significantly beginning on Saturday with a southerly flow, then that will eventually kick into the Willamette Valley. Places like Corvallis that have a larger gap from the Coast Range will cool off quicker than say Portland, Salem and possibly Eugene.
For Friday's warmest day of the year so far for many, we will have to deal with surface moisture, which could very well make it feel muggy, which isn't helpful for enjoying outdoor activities.
We should drop into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday in the Willamette Valley, then become much cooler on Sunday with a lot more cloud cover and highs only into the low to mid 60s.