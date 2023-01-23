Fog, Clear, Cloud, Clear

Happy Monday. This morning will start very foggy for the Valley and clear for the Coast. More high pressure continues to build over our area forcing conditions into a similar situation as last week. After the fog clears, a band of clouds will drift from the North to the South, blocking out sunshine through the early afternoon. Once the cloud band passes, skies will clear out again into tonight. Expect frost this morning since temperatures are at or below freezing for most of our areas. Mid to high 40's will be the hottest we see temperatures getting today, with the Coast remaining the warmest.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield