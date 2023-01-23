Fog, Clear, Cloud, Clear

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 17 to 19 seconds and north winds 5
to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Happy Monday. This morning will start very foggy for the Valley and clear for the Coast. More high pressure continues to build over our area forcing conditions into a similar situation as last week. After the fog clears, a band of clouds will drift from the North to the South, blocking out sunshine through the early afternoon. Once the cloud band passes, skies will clear out again into tonight. Expect frost this morning since temperatures are at or below freezing for most of our areas. Mid to high 40's will be the hottest we see temperatures getting today, with the Coast remaining the warmest. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

