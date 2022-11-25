Fog, Clouds, Rain

Good Morning. Today is the start of a shift into an active weather pattern for our area. This morning will begin with dense fog all the way down the valley. No fog for the Coast or the Mountains though. Once the sun rises, we will be mostly covered by low and high level clouds.
A cold front passes through our area this evening. This front will drop temperatures and bring on a bought of precipitation through tomorrow morning. Tonight's showers will not be powerful, but wide spread rain is still a near guarantee. Expect temperatures today to be around the mid 50's for all areas.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield