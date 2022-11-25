 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur Saturday night.
Multiple distant swells will cross the waters through this
weekend. There may be times where seas drop below 10 feet for
several hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Fog, Clouds, Rain

  • 0

Good Morning. Today is the start of a shift into an active weather pattern for our area. This morning will begin with dense fog all the way down the valley. No fog for the Coast or the Mountains though. Once the sun rises, we will be mostly covered by low and high level clouds. 

A cold front passes through our area this evening. This front will drop temperatures and bring on a bought of precipitation through tomorrow morning. Tonight's showers will not be powerful, but wide spread rain is still a near guarantee. Expect temperatures today to be around the mid 50's for all areas. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

Recommended for you