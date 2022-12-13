Fog Wednesday morning followed by afternoon clearing

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Coos County Wednesday morning.
Patchy fog appears likely Wednesday morning, with some clearing later in the day. The Cascades, foothills, and coast will stay sunny.
With increasing easterly flow, the chances of fog will become lower by Thursday and Friday. We still expect areas of patchy fog, but it won't be as thick and won't last as long into the day.
It appears temperatures will drop down to the lower 20s Thursday-Saturday morning, and I wouldn't be surprised if some locations fall to the upper teens. Widespread frost appears likely for the area.
Our dry stretch of weather sticks around through at least Saturday, and then forecast uncertainty grows exponentially for the Sunday-Tuesday time frame. It appears our high pressure breaks down, but it's unknown whether or not any storms will move in next week. Some models indicate a few weak impulses within the upper-level pattern, which means a few showers could occur, while other models keep us dry. Regardless, I think it's safe to rule out any big storms for early next week.
Please note, there will be abundant cold air in place for next week. Therefore, if precipitation does occur, snow levels will be very low. In fact, the National Blend of Models (NBM) indicates a 5-10% of low elevation snow early next week. Albeit this is a very low chance, It's worth mentioning and we'll continue to update you if that probability increases or decreases.