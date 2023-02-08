Good Morning! The fog is already extremely thick this morning for the majority of our areas. Expect visibilities below 1 mile even for the costal regions. Today will be a characteristically high-pressure type of day. Very little winds and blue skies. The morning will be foggy, and for areas with enough sunlight to lift the fog, the afternoon will be sunny. Because of the increased sunlight, these areas will reach into the 50's today. Areas with sustained fog will stick around the mid 40's. Snow piled up in the Cascades last night, so be mindful if you are traveling over the passes.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield