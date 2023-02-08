 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Good Morning! The fog is already extremely thick this morning for the majority of our areas. Expect visibilities below 1 mile even for the costal regions. Today will be a characteristically high-pressure type of day. Very little winds and blue skies. The morning will be foggy, and for areas with enough sunlight to lift the fog, the afternoon will be sunny. Because of the increased sunlight, these areas will reach into the 50's today. Areas with sustained fog will stick around the mid 40's. Snow piled up in the Cascades last night, so be mindful if you are traveling over the passes. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

