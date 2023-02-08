Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&