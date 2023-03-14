 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibilities of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities
will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If
driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Foggy and Grey

  • 0

Good Morning. This morning could have a slight few remaining drizzles in the very early hours. However, things are looking dry for the remainder of the day. Temperatures are freezing for most areas this morning, so frost and black ice should be of concern. Wet floors and building pressure in the mid atmosphere also puts fog into the cards. Eugene and its surrounding areas already have poor visibility as of 4am. This afternoon will see grey skies and temperatures varying from the mid to high 40's with dead winds.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

