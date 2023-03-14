Foggy and Grey

Good Morning. This morning could have a slight few remaining drizzles in the very early hours. However, things are looking dry for the remainder of the day. Temperatures are freezing for most areas this morning, so frost and black ice should be of concern. Wet floors and building pressure in the mid atmosphere also puts fog into the cards. Eugene and its surrounding areas already have poor visibility as of 4am. This afternoon will see grey skies and temperatures varying from the mid to high 40's with dead winds.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield