Foggy Mornings and Dry Days

Good Morning. Today will have zero precipitation. In fact, this week will have zero precipitation. However, conditions are perfect for fog generation. Fog should remain isolated to the Basin and the Valley but could be present along the Coast in the early morning. Once the fog clears, today should be mild with temperatures approaching the upper 40's for the Valley, and mid 50's for the Coast and the Basin.
Because of the clear skies this morning, temperatures will be particularly frigid, dipping into the mid 20's for the Valley and the Basin. Thus, potential freezing fog and frost will be widespread in those areas.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield