Foggy Mornings and Dry Days

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING BELOW 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Visibility below one quarter of a mile in dense fog at times. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s for most areas early this morning. But, in some spots, temperatures near freezing may coincide with areas of fog, making for some slick icy spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Use caution in and around areas with high pedestrian traffic, such as schools and school crossings. &&