Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING BELOW 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Visibility below one quarter of a mile in dense fog at
times.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be in the lower to middle
30s for most areas early this morning. But, in some spots,
temperatures near freezing may coincide with areas of fog,
making for some slick icy spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Use caution in and around areas with high
pedestrian traffic, such as schools and school crossings.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 9 ft at 17 seconds and northeast winds 5 to 10
kt with gusts to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Foggy Mornings and Dry Days

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will have zero precipitation. In fact, this week will have zero precipitation. However, conditions are perfect for fog generation. Fog should remain isolated to the Basin and the Valley but could be present along the Coast in the early morning. Once the fog clears, today should be mild with temperatures approaching the upper 40's for the Valley, and mid 50's for the Coast and the Basin. 

Because of the clear skies this morning, temperatures will be particularly frigid, dipping into the mid 20's for the Valley and the Basin. Thus, potential freezing fog and frost will be widespread in those areas.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

