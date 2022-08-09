Foggy Start, Sunny Finish

Good morning.
A stronger marine push this morning has brought in fog for the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin. Clouds will hang around through mid-morning, then should see them break up to a mostly sunny afternoon. Winds will shift out of the southeast today bringing temperatures into the mid-upper 80s.
Yesterday's high temperature stayed several degree cooler due to an onshore wind. Staying quiet with a few thunderstorm chances this afternoon and evening for the higher terrain and parts of the Valley.
Red Flag Warnings in place through Wednesday evening for the Cascades and foothills. Gusty winds and lightning expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek