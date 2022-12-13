Foggy, then Cold, and Clear

Good Morning. This morning is showing wide spread fog in the Willamette Valley from Corvallis down to Roseburg. Additionally, temperatures are on track to drop below freezing within the mid morning. Expect frost. The upper level pattern today will keep cold dry winds pushing in from the north and high pressure to our West. Once, and if the fog lifts, the sky should be relatively clear. Temperatures will be markedly lower today with the Coast around the mid to high 40's while the Valley and the Basin sit around the bottom end of 40.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield