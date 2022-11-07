Freeze expected later this week as temperatures drop in the 20s

The first week of November set records for how wet it was, but the forecast models are showing a change to the weather pattern, which will lead to a drier setup over the next week or so.
East winds will lead to fewer clouds and less humidity the next few nights, this means nightly low temperatures will be colder than normal. In fact, a hard freeze appears likely Wednesday and Thursday morning, as temperatures drop to the 20s.
The remnants of a coastal storm will lead to a few showers Tuesday, but high pressure on Wednesday/Thursday will lead to sunny skies. We will have both patchy fog and frost each morning.