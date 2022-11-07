 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northeast winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Freeze expected later this week as temperatures drop in the 20s

The first week of November set records for how wet it was, but the forecast models are showing a change to the weather pattern, which will lead to a drier setup over the next week or so.

East winds will lead to fewer clouds and less humidity the next few nights, this means nightly low temperatures will be colder than normal. In fact, a hard freeze appears likely Wednesday and Thursday morning, as temperatures drop to the 20s.

The remnants of a coastal storm will lead to a few showers Tuesday, but high pressure on Wednesday/Thursday will lead to sunny skies. We will have both patchy fog and frost each morning.

 

