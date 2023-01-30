Freeze warning along coast

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our cold stretch of weather is quickly coming to an end, and we will return to a rather normal (cloudy and cool) pattern by Tuesday.
Monday night will be our last night in the deep freeze - with Freeze Warnings issued for the coast - then we begin a gradual warmup Tuesday.
Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy, and dry. Then rain chances return to the region Friday.
January ends Tuesday, and many locations will end the month with roughly half of their average rain for the month.