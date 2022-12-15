Freezing, Foggy, Cold

Good morning. Today is going to look very similar to yesterday. Freezing temperatures are widespread, and fog conditions continue to grow. We are entering the most prominent day of the upper level ridge that we have been in all week. So, clear skies should be as prominent as possible today, once the low clouds and fog clear. Because the clear skies, temperatures will once again drop to frigid tonight. Expect high temperatures today to hit the high 30's to low 40's inland, and the mid 40's on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield