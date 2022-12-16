Freezing Friday

Good morning. Today is starting off with wide spread frost and freezing temperatures. Roseburg is under a layer of fog, but the majority of areas should be waking up to clear skies. We are still under a region of high pressure, so precipitation is of no concern. Fog development looks less likely today however, so sunnier skies should be expected. Temperatures for the Valley will be colder t day than yesterday, with an expected peak in the high 30's. The Basin should have similar temperatures today, around the low 40's, and the Coast should sit around 50 degrees.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield