Freezing Morning and a Dry Day

Good morning. Today will be very similar to yesterday. This morning begins with temperatures below 30 degrees for the Valley and the Basin. Frost should be wide spread in these areas. The Coast begins its day with temperatures around the 40's.
The skies should stay dry today, and fog shouldn't be a major concern. If fog does develop, it will be localized to Corvallis and not long lasting. Todays high temperatures should come around 2-3pm and will be around the low 50's for the Valley, mid 50's for the Basin, and high 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield