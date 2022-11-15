Freezing Morning and a Dry Day

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft at 14 seconds and east winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&