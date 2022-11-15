 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft at 14 seconds and east winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Freezing Morning and a Dry Day

Good morning. Today will be very similar to yesterday. This morning begins with temperatures below 30 degrees for the Valley and the Basin. Frost should be wide spread in these areas. The Coast begins its day with temperatures around the 40's. 

The skies should stay dry today, and fog shouldn't be a major concern. If fog does develop, it will be localized to Corvallis and not long lasting. Todays high temperatures should come around 2-3pm and will be around the low 50's for the Valley, mid 50's for the Basin, and high 50's for the Coast.   

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

