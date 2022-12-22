Freezing, Windy, Rainy

Good morning. This morning is the start of a very cold couple of days being driven by a blast of Arctic air pushing into the US. Below freezing temperatures are present all over our area with wind chill making it feel even colder. The skies are filling with moisture, so high, gray clouds will be around as soon as the sun rises. A mix of winter precipitation will begin from the South to the North when a warm front smashes into our area around noon. This precipitation should start off as rain, but eventually transition into snow briefly, then into freezing rain. Precipitation will carry on through the night building in intensity into tomorrow morning. Temperatures today will remain cold with the Valley struggling to pass 32, while the Coast and the Basin scrape into the 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield