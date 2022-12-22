 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of 0.1 to
0.5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of light snow and/or sleet
is possible when precipitation first begins, which could result
in snow and sleet accumulations up to 0.5 inches. If
precipitation does being as snow and/or sleet, expect a very
quick transition to freezing rain. Temperatures appear most
likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds through this evening, then
building to 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. East winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts to 30 kt, except localized gusts up to 35 kt
possible abeam gaps in the coastal terrain. Winds veering more
southerly on Friday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60
NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Freezing, Windy, Rainy

  • 0

Good morning. This morning is the start of a very cold couple of days being driven by a blast of Arctic air pushing into the US. Below freezing temperatures are present all over our area with wind chill making it feel even colder. The skies are filling with moisture, so high, gray clouds will be around as soon as the sun rises. A mix of winter precipitation will begin from the South to the North when a warm front smashes into our area around noon. This precipitation should start off as rain, but eventually transition into snow briefly, then into freezing rain. Precipitation will carry on through the night building in intensity into tomorrow morning. Temperatures today will remain cold with the Valley struggling to pass 32, while the Coast and the Basin scrape into the 40's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

