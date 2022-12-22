Freezing, Windy, Rainy

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of light snow and/or sleet is possible when precipitation first begins, which could result in snow and sleet accumulations up to 0.5 inches. If precipitation does being as snow and/or sleet, expect a very quick transition to freezing rain. Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&