Frigid and Rainy Monday

Good morning. Today is looking wet and very cold. A system moving Southeast is just off of our coast. As this system moves closer onto land, we will be seeing temperatures continue to drop. Today will be mostly showery with temperatures remaining around the low to mid 40's. Because of the incoming cold air, snow can be expected at around 2000 feet today, but that should be getting lower tonight.
Near the coast, temperatures should be slightly more mild through today's showers approaching the lower 50's. Additionally, a slight chance for thunderstorms is present through the entire day.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield