Frigid and Rainy Monday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 13 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14
ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 13 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14
ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Frigid and Rainy Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good morning. Today is looking wet and very cold. A system moving Southeast is just off of our coast. As this system moves closer onto land, we will be seeing temperatures continue to drop. Today will be mostly showery with temperatures remaining around the low to mid 40's. Because of the incoming cold air, snow can be expected at around 2000 feet today, but that should be getting lower tonight.

Near the coast, temperatures should be slightly more mild through today's showers approaching the lower 50's. Additionally, a slight chance for thunderstorms is present through the entire day. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you