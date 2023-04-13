 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 31 to 36 with light winds will result in
frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner
Portland and Vancouver urban areas.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures may briefly fall below
freezing close to sunrise, but are expected to stay below 36
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frosty and Dry

Good Morning. Today will start off with sub freezing temperatures, so frost will be the main concern. Additionally, areas with residual moisture could see some black ice. Weather today will be mostly uneventful with very little sunshine and mostly cloudy conditions dominating by the afternoon. Since temperatures start very low today, and cloud coverage will be constant, high temperatures today will struggle to reach into the mid 50's. Silver lining, we should be staying dry. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

