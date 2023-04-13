Frosty and Dry

Good Morning. Today will start off with sub freezing temperatures, so frost will be the main concern. Additionally, areas with residual moisture could see some black ice. Weather today will be mostly uneventful with very little sunshine and mostly cloudy conditions dominating by the afternoon. Since temperatures start very low today, and cloud coverage will be constant, high temperatures today will struggle to reach into the mid 50's. Silver lining, we should be staying dry.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield