Frosty and Dry

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures of 31 to 36 with light winds will result in frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner Portland and Vancouver urban areas. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures may briefly fall below freezing close to sunrise, but are expected to stay below 36 degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun will be slower to warm up. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&