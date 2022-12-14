Frosty and Grey

Good morning. Temperatures this morning look to be around or below 30 degrees for most of the Valley and the Basin. Plan ahead for scraping your windshield. Fog is dense around Eugene and Cottage Grove, but the rest of the Valley should be following suit within the morning. Fog will have a difficult time clearing today, so expect grey skies all day around the Valley. For the Coast, this morning will be overcast, but the sun should begin to break through after noon. Todays temperatures will be lower than yesterday. Expect just over 40 for the Valley and the Basin, with the Coast hitting the upper 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield