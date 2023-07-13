Full Sunshine, Burning Weekend

Happy Thursday. As anticipated, this morning is starting off with zero marine layer influence. So, all areas will immediately start to heat as soon as the sun rises, and cloud coverage will be a non issue. Today marks the start of a small heat wave as a ridge begins to shift into the PNW. Temps today will hit 90 inland and nearly 70 along the Coast. Winds remain slack, so you are going to feel the heat all day. Temps are still trending towards 100 as we get into Saturday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield