Good Morning. Today will start off warmer than the last few with most areas around the upper end of the 30's or low 40's. Today's upper level pattern is the same that we have had all week, low pressure circulation off the coast. However, a considerable amount of moisture will be fed into our atmosphere today. This will translate into rain for most of the day with particularly heavy rainfall into the afternoon. Snow levels in the Coastal range are low this morning, so expect snowfall and possible accumulations in the area. Snowfall should slow down in the coast range as the sun rises but will get heavy in the Cascades through tonight and tomorrow morning.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield