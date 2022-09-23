Gorgeous weekend ahead

Your weekend looks fabulous, and it's very likely that this will be our last weekend where it truly looks and feels like summer. After that, indications show the pattern will be more fall-like by next weekend.
Expect sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, both inland and along the coast. Inland locations will remain sunny through Monday and Tuesday, whereas coastal locations will see the return of marine clouds.
As it stands now, Eugene is in the number six spot for driest Septembers on record (1938-present), and it doesn't appear any significant rain will occur between now and the end of the month.
There is a weak system that may bring drizzle, or a shower on Wednesday of next week.