Great weather this weekend

Good Thursday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Friday will start off cloudy in the morning, followed by decreasing clouds in the afternoon. A strong ridge of high pressure will bring us the return of sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s both days this weekend.
The coast will be very nice this weekend as well, with high temperatures around 70° both days under sunny skies.
We start off sunny and very warm early next week, but then a weather features will dip down from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing us clouds, cooler temperatures, a few light showers Wednesday.