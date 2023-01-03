Gusty wind and high seas come to the Oregon coast

Good evening,
A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Oregon coast from Wednesday at 4 pm until Thursday at 4 pm. Winds will be sustained at 35-45 mph with occasional gust to 65 mph. The strongest winds will be south of Florence, down towards Coos Bay / Gold Beach area.
Seas will reach 27-30' ft at times, which means debris, such as logs may wash up on the beaches. Sneaker waves are a possibility too.
Inland area, expect winds as high as 35 mph at times.
Shower chances are likely every single day over the next 7-10 days. As of now, the forecast models indicate the heaviest rainfall will occur in central and northern California. However, a few hundred mile variation in storm track could bring that rain as far north as the Rogue Valley, Umpqua Basin, and even southern Willamette Valley, hence why it is important to pay attention to the forecast moving forward.