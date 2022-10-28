 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 13 ft at 14 seconds, subiding to around 9 to
10 ft late Saturday night into early Sunday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Halloween is trending wet

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Your weekend will be cloudy and dry. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday, especially in the morning, but Sunday will be completely dry.

Our next storm arrives Halloween, and it promises to deliver widespread rain to the region.

Showers linger into Tuesday, then Wednesday we'll see drier conditions.

Our coldest weather of the season arrives on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Morning low temperatures will fall as low as 32° in the valleys, which means a strong frost is likely.

 

