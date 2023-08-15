Hazardous air quality expected Wednesday

The air quality is hazardous across parts of the region today. The best way to protect yourself is by reducing exposure through using an N95 or a P100 respirator.
The smoky skies will linger for another day or two, then shifting winds should bring improvements by Friday.
We have one more day of the extreme heat (Thursday), then we cool off towards Friday and Saturday.
The weekend will remain seasonable, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Next week, will also be quite seasonable, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.