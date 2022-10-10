 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
TUESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
5 to 8 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Hazardous air quality to plague the area this week

Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire will create poor air quality through the week and into next weekend.

All folks should avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Acute exposure to smoke will irritate the eyes, nose, and lungs. You can protect yourself by wearing an N-95 mask and using air filters inside your home.

There is no time table for when the smoke will leave the area. Unfortunately, we need a robust change in the wind direction to kick the smoke out of here, which doesn't appear to happen anytime soon.

Temperatures will stay above normal over the next week with zero chances of rain inland. There will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles along the coast Monday night into Tuesday.

A prolonged period of unseasonably dry and very warm conditions appear likely through the next week.

 

