Hazardous air quality to plague the area this week

Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire will create poor air quality through the week and into next weekend.
All folks should avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Acute exposure to smoke will irritate the eyes, nose, and lungs. You can protect yourself by wearing an N-95 mask and using air filters inside your home.
There is no time table for when the smoke will leave the area. Unfortunately, we need a robust change in the wind direction to kick the smoke out of here, which doesn't appear to happen anytime soon.
Temperatures will stay above normal over the next week with zero chances of rain inland. There will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles along the coast Monday night into Tuesday.
A prolonged period of unseasonably dry and very warm conditions appear likely through the next week.