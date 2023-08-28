Hazardous smoke in the region will come to an end

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The air quality is top of mind for many residents in the Roseburg area. It looks like we only have a day or two of the excessive smoke left. A strong cold front will bring ample rain chances to the region Thursday, which should help get rid of the smoke.
Generally speaking, a MAJOR pattern change is underway. It looks like an early start to the rainy season could be in the cards. Forecast models suggest rain chances are likely most days this week. Rain chances are less than 30% chance Tuesday and Wednesday, but then increase to 60% on Thursday. Even the Labor Day Weekend features mostly cloudy skies with at least a 20% chance of rain each day.