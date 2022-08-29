Hazy and Hot Start to the Week

Good morning,
We had a taste of late summer and early fall for Western Oregon this past weekend, and unfortunately models are bringing back the heat for the next couple of days. An upper level ridge is building into the PNW, and we may see some smoke in the valleys Monday and Tuesday. Expect an area of thin cirrus clouds to move by this afternoon.
This pattern will continue to keep us dry, but "cooler" air is expected by the end of the work week. We'll cool down to the mid-80s by Friday and into the weekend.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek