...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Healthy Rainfall

  • 0

Good morning. Today will be full of rain with at least a half of an inch falling in the Valley and closer to 1 inch accumulating along the Coast. The Southern portions of the Coast will be hit the hardest. A winter weather advisory is in affect for areas over 2000 feet, because heavy snowfall is probable. Precipitation will begin in the early morning when a cold front passes over our area. With the passage of this cold front, winds will rapidly accelerate, especially along the coast, and shift East. This morning should be the warmest time of the day with temperatures approaching the low to mid 40's in the Basin and the Valley, and the high 40's along the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

