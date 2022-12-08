Healthy Rainfall

Good morning. Today will be full of rain with at least a half of an inch falling in the Valley and closer to 1 inch accumulating along the Coast. The Southern portions of the Coast will be hit the hardest. A winter weather advisory is in affect for areas over 2000 feet, because heavy snowfall is probable. Precipitation will begin in the early morning when a cold front passes over our area. With the passage of this cold front, winds will rapidly accelerate, especially along the coast, and shift East. This morning should be the warmest time of the day with temperatures approaching the low to mid 40's in the Basin and the Valley, and the high 40's along the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield