Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Watches in effect tomorrow

Good Tuesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
So far this summer we've had 19 days that were 90° or warmer. Last year at this time we had 38 days that were 90° or warmer. We will tackle on a few more 90° degree days this week.
AN east-southeast winds will bring extreme heat to the valleys and lightning to the Cascades over the Wednesday-Thursday time frame.
The National Blend of Models has Roseburg with a 43% chance of reaching 100° and Salem with a 55% chance of reaching 100°, however, mid and high clouds will move in Wednesday afternoon, which has us erring on the side of caution. Therefore, we will advertise mid and upper 90s.
Monsoonal moisture will bring the threat of storms to the Cascades over the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for this reason.