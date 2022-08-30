Good morning!
The national weather service issued a heat advisory for the Willamette Valley for today as temperatures are expected to warm well into the 90s this afternoon. The heat advisory will run from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Hot temperatures may cause heat illness, so be sure to check in how you're feeling and stay hydrated.
High pressure seems to anchor over the four corners region this week, which still pushes our storm track to the north. A weak system tracks northeast from the Pacific Saturday which should bring cooler temps.