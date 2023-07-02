Heat Advisory has been issued

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...INCREASING HEAT NEXT WEEK...

Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience
a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures
beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest
temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of
July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to
around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia,
Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a
little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys,
with highs between 85 to 95.

This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts,
especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor
activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk.

In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early
evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly
for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially
along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of
fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended
campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by
chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call
9-1-1.

Heat Advisory has been issued

  • Updated
  • 0

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the South Willamette Valley including the cities of Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, and Lebanon. This advisory covers most of western Oregon in total from Portland down to Medford and including the Oregon Coast.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY

WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected Wednesday.

WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Recommended for you