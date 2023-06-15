Heat Rising

Good Morning. Today will begin with clouds for the first half of the morning. However, once the clouds break, sunshine will return. We are beginning a 2 day rapid warm up cycle, so, temps today will once again climb above average. For the Valley and the Basin, high 70's possibly even 80 degrees. Back to 61 for the Coast. Wind gusts will increase into the afternoon for the Basin and the Coast, but aren't particularly powerful. Still tracking widespread cooling with incoming rain through the weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield