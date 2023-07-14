Heat wave and increasing fire threat this weekend

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, the central and southern portions of
Fire Weather Zone 604 covering the central and southern
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Heat wave and increasing fire threat this weekend

High pressure over the desert southwest has been building over the course of the week and now is set to bring hot, dry and breezy conditions across the Willamette Valley and Cascade passes this weekend.

Hottest day will be Saturday with temperatures near 100-degrees for the Valley and Umpqua Basin. Make sure to limit your time outdoors this weekend to the morning or late evening hours. Find a place to cool off and open windows at night. If you venture to area waterways, make sure to limit your time in river and lake water as well. Water temperatures remain in the 50s for most, but warmer in the Willamette Valley near 70-degrees.

Pattern will start to break down as we head into Sunday, but it's still gonna be hot. Temperatures really won't start to cool until high pressure weakens allowing a trough, or extension of lower pressure to pass on Monday. It is summer after all, so don't expect any precipitation. These fronts tend to hold the least amount of moisture possible. Expect an increase in clouds, especially out towards the Oregon Coast late Sunday and into Monday. 

There is the potential of a few isolated thunderstorms along the Cascades and into Deschutes County on Monday with the front, so we'll have to watch that closely especially following the weekend heat wave which is expected to dry fuels at higher elevations.

Following Monday, the pattern looks warm but not particularly hot. We're expected to maintain zonal flow off of the Pacific, which translates to moderating temperatures in the 80s-low 90s, coastal fog and generally sunny weather inland. That pattern appears to hold through the end of next week.

