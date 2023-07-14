Heat wave and increasing fire threat this weekend

High pressure over the desert southwest has been building over the course of the week and now is set to bring hot, dry and breezy conditions across the Willamette Valley and Cascade passes this weekend.
Hottest day will be Saturday with temperatures near 100-degrees for the Valley and Umpqua Basin. Make sure to limit your time outdoors this weekend to the morning or late evening hours. Find a place to cool off and open windows at night. If you venture to area waterways, make sure to limit your time in river and lake water as well. Water temperatures remain in the 50s for most, but warmer in the Willamette Valley near 70-degrees.
Pattern will start to break down as we head into Sunday, but it's still gonna be hot. Temperatures really won't start to cool until high pressure weakens allowing a trough, or extension of lower pressure to pass on Monday. It is summer after all, so don't expect any precipitation. These fronts tend to hold the least amount of moisture possible. Expect an increase in clouds, especially out towards the Oregon Coast late Sunday and into Monday.
There is the potential of a few isolated thunderstorms along the Cascades and into Deschutes County on Monday with the front, so we'll have to watch that closely especially following the weekend heat wave which is expected to dry fuels at higher elevations.
Following Monday, the pattern looks warm but not particularly hot. We're expected to maintain zonal flow off of the Pacific, which translates to moderating temperatures in the 80s-low 90s, coastal fog and generally sunny weather inland. That pattern appears to hold through the end of next week.