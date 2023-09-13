Heat wave begins tomorrow

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A swing of hot temperatures is on the way, which will start Thursday and end Saturday. Highs will range from 90-95° all three days.
A cold front will come through the region Sunday night, which may bring a pop-up shower or two, especially along the coast.
This cold front will bring much cooler weather to the region for next week.
For those of you wondering where the rain is, it appears the forecast models are in general agreement that towards the end of next week we will enter an unsettled pattern with ample rain chances.