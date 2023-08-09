Heat wave expected to begin this weekend

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Cloudy skies will keep us much cooler Thursday, with highs only reaching the lower 80s. Patchy mist is possible along the coast.
Meanwhile, inland locations will stay dry and comfortable Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will feature sunny and warm weather, with temperatures running in the upper 80s to lower 90s both days.
Forecast models indicate a strong ridge of high pressure strengthening off to our west. This will heat us up for Sunday-Tuesday, with highs in the middle 90s all three days. Forecast models are still disagreeing on both the strength and longevity of the heat wave. Some models keep us in the lower 100s for several days, while other models keep us in the lower 90s. The strength of the heat wave will depend on the position of the ridge. We will have a better idea of how hot it'll get later this week.
Another thing to note, forecast models also suggest winds will be gusty Sunday and Monday too, with a 40-60% chance of winds exceeding 25 mph in the valleys. The wind direction will be from the north-northeast. We will need to monitor this as it could exacerbate fire behavior.