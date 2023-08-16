Heat wave finally comes to an end

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We have one more extremely hot day (tomorrow), then things cool off by the weekend.
The winds have changed to onshore flow (west to east), however, the smoke has stuck around. This is because our onshore flow is relatively weak due to the presence of a strong high pressure system.
For the most part, we expect to the smoke to gradually improve over the next 1-2 days. With that being said, due to the size of the wildfires, and their close proximity, there will be at least some smoke on a daily basis moving forward in time.
Rain chance are expected across the south Oregon Cascades on a daily basis. There is about a 10-15% chance a shower or two migrates into the foothills or even the valley, especially in Douglas County.