Heating Up Today, 90's By Tomorrow

Happy Wednesday. Today is starting warmer and with less cloud coverage over the Coast than yesterday. The low pressure zone over Oregon has shifted all the way into the Eastern half of the state as of this morning and will continue to track out of the state for the remainder of the day. So, hotter, high pressure air moves in today. Temperatures today will reach the high end of the 80's with mid to high 60's on the Coast, depending on the extent of the marine layer. The marine layer is still present over the Coast this morning, but the incoming high pressure has reduced its significance. This trend will continue into the rest of the week.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield