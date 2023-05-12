Heatwave Starting

Good Morning. Today will kick off our weekend heat wave. After the sun rises, some fog will be possible. However, as soon as that clears, expect relentless sunshine and and rapid heating inland. The coast will be more regulated today with some cloud cover, but will still be slightly warmer than average. High temperatures today will push into the low 80's inland and scrape past 60 along the coast. In addition to high heat, winds will be nearly dead today, so there won't be any breezes to cool you off. Stay hydrated.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield