...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if
possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Heatwave Starting

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will kick off our weekend heat wave. After the sun rises, some fog will be possible. However, as soon as that clears, expect relentless sunshine and and rapid heating inland. The coast will be more regulated today with some cloud cover, but will still be slightly warmer than average. High temperatures today will push into the low 80's inland and scrape past 60 along the coast. In addition to high heat, winds will be nearly dead today, so there won't be any breezes to cool you off. Stay hydrated. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

