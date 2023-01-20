 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor
in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the
advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for
sudden changes in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider
wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of
being seen by others.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds and northwest winds south
veering northwest 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Building longer period swell on Saturday
could result in periodic higher waves than listed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Heavy Fog

  • 0

Happy Friday. Today will look similar to Thursday. However, this morning is starting off with much denser fog than the previous day. This fog could potentially last into the mid afternoon hours, especially in low elevation areas. In the areas where fog is stubborn, expect temperatures to stay beneath the 40 degree threshold. Where fog isn't visible, low clouds will still hang for most of the day and keep temperatures from increasing past the low 40's. By 7 am, temperatures could be dropping below 32 degrees briefly, so frost is a potential nuisance. Plan accordingly.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield   

Recommended for you