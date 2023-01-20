Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others. &&