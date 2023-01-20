Happy Friday. Today will look similar to Thursday. However, this morning is starting off with much denser fog than the previous day. This fog could potentially last into the mid afternoon hours, especially in low elevation areas. In the areas where fog is stubborn, expect temperatures to stay beneath the 40 degree threshold. Where fog isn't visible, low clouds will still hang for most of the day and keep temperatures from increasing past the low 40's. By 7 am, temperatures could be dropping below 32 degrees briefly, so frost is a potential nuisance. Plan accordingly.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield