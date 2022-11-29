Heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our next round of heavy rain will develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Satellite and radar shows a robust cold front capable of producing heavy rain and winds as strong as 50 mph along the Oregon coast, with winds up to 35 mph in the valleys.
Rainfall amounts will top 1.50-2.00" along the coast and over 1.00" in the valleys.
Cold air slides in behind the front, which will lower snow levels down to between 1,000-1,500' ft Wednesday night into Thursday, and down as low as 500-1,000' ft Thursday night. This means some wet snow may mix in with the rain for the lowlands.
We catch a brief break from the rain Friday, before another storm rolls in Friday night/Saturday.