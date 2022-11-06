Heavy rain and wind on Sunday

Good Sunday,
Expect heavy rain and gusty winds on your Sunday, with valley winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Rainfall could exceed 1" inch in parts of the area today as our next storm moves in. The rain and wind won't be as bad today as Friday night.
Showers linger Tuesday and Wednesday, and then a surge of cold Canadian air will bring our morning lows down to the upper 20s. If there's enough residual moisture left over, we could see a few snow flakes on the valley floor Tuesday night and/or Wednesday morning.