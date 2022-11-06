 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Wind
decreasing late this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Heavy rain and wind on Sunday

Good Sunday,

Expect heavy rain and gusty winds on your Sunday, with valley winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Rainfall could exceed 1" inch in parts of the area today as our next storm moves in. The rain and wind won't be as bad today as Friday night.

Showers linger Tuesday and Wednesday, and then a surge of cold Canadian air will bring our morning lows down to the upper 20s. If there's enough residual moisture left over, we could see a few snow flakes on the valley floor Tuesday night and/or Wednesday morning.

 

